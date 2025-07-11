Left Menu

NBWL Approves Defence Projects Amidst Environmental Concerns

The National Board for Wildlife, chaired by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, greenlit 32 defence-related projects. These involve land use changes in protected zones across Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Ladakh, and Sikkim, including roads, helipads, and troop housing. Projects in Ladakh's fragile sanctuaries garnered scrutiny, alongside proposed wildlife conservation efforts.

Updated: 11-07-2025 11:41 IST
The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has recommended approval for 32 defence infrastructure proposals. These projects necessitate land diversion from protected areas across various regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Ladakh, and Sikkim.

The proposed developments include the construction of strategic roads, helipads, training zones, and other crucial military infrastructure, particularly in the ecologically sensitive regions of Ladakh. In Arunachal Pradesh, significant projects by the Border Roads Organisation have received approval.

While the committee has emphasized maintaining legal land statuses and enforcing environmental mitigation measures, there remains a focus on wildlife conservation alongside these infrastructural developments as discussions with the Ministry of Defence are urged to address such concerns.

