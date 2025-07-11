Bihar Boosts Pension for Over a Crore Beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has initiated the disbursement of the enhanced pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to 1.11 crore beneficiaries. This initiative includes senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities, as part of the state's effort to support vulnerable groups.

During a recent function, a substantial sum of over Rs 1,227 crore was transferred across six different pension schemes, according to official sources. The Bihar government increased the pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 in June of this year, aiming to uplift the welfare of its older population.

Kumar highlighted that fostering a dignified lifestyle for the elderly is a priority for the state administration, with monthly disbursements to be timely executed. He also reiterated the government's dedication to women's empowerment, citing significant strides in education, security, and employment for women since 2005.

