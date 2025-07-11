Iran's Retaliatory Strike on US Airbase Revealed in Satellite Images

Recent satellite images have unveiled the aftermath of a reported Iranian attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, crucial for US military operations. The images, analyzed by The Associated Press, suggest the destruction of a geodesic dome housing equipment for secure communications.

The strike on June 23 appeared to be a retaliation against American bombings of Iranian nuclear sites. The attack, however, seems to have inflicted minimal damage due to advanced warning allowing US aircraft evacuation and alert air defenses, sparing the region from a feared wider conflict.

President Donald Trump described Tehran's response as weak, with most missiles intercepted. Meanwhile, Iranian officials boasted about severe damage to the base, underscoring differing narratives of the incident's impact.

