Controversy Surrounds Lawmaker's Holocaust Denial
Grzegorz Braun, a far-right Polish lawmaker, faces a preliminary investigation for Holocaust denial after claiming Auschwitz gas chambers were a 'fake.' His controversial remarks, deemed antisemitic, prompted widespread condemnation, including from Poland’s Prime Minister. The Auschwitz museum's director pledges further legal action against Braun.
A preliminary investigation has been launched by Polish prosecutors following controversial remarks by Grzegorz Braun, a far-right member of the European Parliament, who described the Auschwitz gas chambers as a "fake."
His statements have been widely condemned, with accusations of antisemitism resurfacing after he extinguished Hanukkah candles in the parliament earlier this year.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk labeled Braun's comments a "disgrace," emphasizing the need to disassociate Poland from such voices. Meanwhile, the Auschwitz museum director, Piotr Cywinski, intends to file a separate complaint, underscoring the seriousness of Holocaust denial in Poland.
