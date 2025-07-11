Left Menu

PKK Disarmament: A New Chapter in Turkish Peace Process

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has marked a significant step in its peace process with Turkey by disarming, symbolizing an end to its long-standing conflict. This action, seen as irreversible, sets the stage for a terror-free future, with plans for member reintegration and community reconciliation.

  • Turkey

The disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) signifies a significant milestone in their ongoing peace negotiations with Turkey, a senior Turkish official commented on Friday. A number of PKK militants surrendered and destroyed their weapons in northern Iraq, marking an emblematic end to the insurgency against the Turkish state that has persisted for over four decades.

This event is perceived as an irreversible turning point, providing an opportunity to safeguard innocent lives and construct a future devoid of terror, according to the official. The process of disarming is part of the third phase in a five-stage peace strategy that emphasizes PKK disarmament and disbandment, which has garnered support from Ankara for promoting regional stability and lasting reconciliation.

An additional anonymous source indicated the forthcoming steps include the lawful reintegration of former members into civilian society, alongside initiatives to heal affected communities and advance reconciliation efforts.

