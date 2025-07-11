Business Dispute Turns Violent as Travel Agent Attacked in Delhi

A business dispute in Delhi's Rohini escalated into violence, leading to the alleged attack on a 35-year-old travel agent by four men.

The Delhi police reported that the incident occurred at around 12:30 am when the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was present at his office. A distress call was made to the PCR at 12:54 am, indicating a group of three to four men had forcefully entered Kumar's office and assaulted him with sticks.

Pardeep Kumar has alleged that Sonu Jhakar, accompanied by his cousin Naveen and two unidentified associates, carried out the attack. They reportedly took two mobile phones before fleeing. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)