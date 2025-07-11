Left Menu

Business Dispute Turns Violent as Travel Agent Attacked in Delhi

A 35-year-old travel agent in Delhi was allegedly attacked by four men due to a business dispute. The incident occurred at the victim's office in Rohini. Police investigation is underway, focusing on a business rivalry with another travel group. An FIR has been registered, aiming to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:22 IST
Business Dispute Turns Violent as Travel Agent Attacked in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A business dispute in Delhi's Rohini escalated into violence, leading to the alleged attack on a 35-year-old travel agent by four men.

The Delhi police reported that the incident occurred at around 12:30 am when the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was present at his office. A distress call was made to the PCR at 12:54 am, indicating a group of three to four men had forcefully entered Kumar's office and assaulted him with sticks.

Pardeep Kumar has alleged that Sonu Jhakar, accompanied by his cousin Naveen and two unidentified associates, carried out the attack. They reportedly took two mobile phones before fleeing. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025