Left Menu

Tamil Party Demands Justice for Mass Graves in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's main Tamil party has appealed to the government to take action to uncover the truth behind a suspected mass grave. This site, linked to the 2009 conflict, reveals a history of potential war crimes. The party seeks international forensic investigation and accountability for the atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:38 IST
Tamil Party Demands Justice for Mass Graves in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's primary Tamil political party has issued an urgent call to the government, led by President Anura Kummara Dissanayake, to take decisive measures in unveiling the truth behind an ongoing excavation site suspected to be a mass grave stemming from the bloody conflict that culminated in 2009.

Skeletal remains were found earlier this year at Chemmani in the Jaffna peninsula. Officially recognized as a mass grave by the Jaffna Magistrate's Court, the Tamil party demands international standards in forensic investigations to ensure justice.

The discovery adds to the history of the region, previously suspected in 1998 and confirmed through excavations in 1999, linking it to ongoing calls for accountability related to war crimes during the decades-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025