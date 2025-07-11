Tamil Party Demands Justice for Mass Graves in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's primary Tamil political party has issued an urgent call to the government, led by President Anura Kummara Dissanayake, to take decisive measures in unveiling the truth behind an ongoing excavation site suspected to be a mass grave stemming from the bloody conflict that culminated in 2009.

Skeletal remains were found earlier this year at Chemmani in the Jaffna peninsula. Officially recognized as a mass grave by the Jaffna Magistrate's Court, the Tamil party demands international standards in forensic investigations to ensure justice.

The discovery adds to the history of the region, previously suspected in 1998 and confirmed through excavations in 1999, linking it to ongoing calls for accountability related to war crimes during the decades-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)