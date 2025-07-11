U.N. Warns of Aid Fatigue Amid Ukraine Crisis

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine faces dwindling global support as foreign aid cuts threaten relief efforts, according to the U.N. migration agency. The agency's head, Amy Pope, highlights that although a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome raised over 10 billion euros, aid fatigue poses significant challenges.

Pope emphasizes the need for peace to end not only the conflict but also ensure continuous support for millions affected by the war. Over 5.6 million Ukrainians have fled, facing the century's biggest refugee crisis in Europe. Financial shortfalls, particularly from U.S. policy shifts, exacerbate the strain on agencies like the IOM.

As foreign aid budgets shrink, Pope warns that abrupt funding cuts could provoke larger migration crises. Italy's move to increase migrant work permits provides a contrast to other regions' tough border policies, showcasing a pragmatic approach to address labor needs safely.