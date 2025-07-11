Supreme Court Orders Haryana Ex-MLA to Surrender in Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court ordered former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to surrender by July 12 regarding an alleged Rs 1500 crore money laundering case. Despite claims of physical assault during his arrest, Chhoker was granted temporary medical bail. However, the court ruled it as a 'one-time measure' requiring his surrender.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has instructed former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to surrender by July 12 amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 1500 crore money laundering scheme. This order follows a plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision refusing to extend his interim bail granted on medical grounds.
Chhoker was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 4 in New Delhi. His legal team argued for bail extension citing health concerns and procedural violations during his arrest. However, the interim bail was deemed a 'one-time measure' despite claims of received injuries, including a fractured hand.
Defense attorneys contested the high court's rigid bail limitations, noting a contradiction with acknowledgments of Chhoker's health status and arrest legality. Despite initial outreach to the Supreme Court, he was directed to approach the high court, which deferred his main petition hearing until post-surrender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Closes PFI Leader's Interim Bail Plea on Medical Grounds
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Mother to Care for Newborn
Odisha: ED officer, arrested by CBI for allegedly taking bribe, released on interim bail
Gujarat HC extends by 1 month temporary bail of godman Asaram on medical grounds in 2013 rape case, says it's final extension.
Nitish Katara murder: SC extends convict's interim bail by 4 weeks