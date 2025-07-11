Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Haryana Ex-MLA to Surrender in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court ordered former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to surrender by July 12 regarding an alleged Rs 1500 crore money laundering case. Despite claims of physical assault during his arrest, Chhoker was granted temporary medical bail. However, the court ruled it as a 'one-time measure' requiring his surrender.

Dharam Singh Chhoker
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to surrender by July 12 amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 1500 crore money laundering scheme. This order follows a plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision refusing to extend his interim bail granted on medical grounds.

Chhoker was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 4 in New Delhi. His legal team argued for bail extension citing health concerns and procedural violations during his arrest. However, the interim bail was deemed a 'one-time measure' despite claims of received injuries, including a fractured hand.

Defense attorneys contested the high court's rigid bail limitations, noting a contradiction with acknowledgments of Chhoker's health status and arrest legality. Despite initial outreach to the Supreme Court, he was directed to approach the high court, which deferred his main petition hearing until post-surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

