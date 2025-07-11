EU Condemns U.S. Sanctions on UN Rapporteur

In a recent statement, the European Union expressed its strong opposition to the U.S. decision to levy sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Anouar El Anouni, an EU spokesperson, communicated the EU's dismay during a briefing, highlighting the organization's unwavering support for the UN's human rights initiatives.

The sanctions were recently confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, citing Albanese's controversial actions as the cause. Her latest report criticized Israel's policies and flagged over 60 international companies for allegedly backing settlement activities in the West Bank and military efforts in Gaza.