EU Condemns U.S. Sanctions on UN Rapporteur

The European Union criticized the U.S. for sanctioning Francesca Albanese, a UN Special Rapporteur, due to her scrutiny of Israel. She accused numerous companies of supporting Israeli settlements. The EU reiterated its support for UN human rights efforts, opposing what it perceives as politically motivated U.S. actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a recent statement, the European Union expressed its strong opposition to the U.S. decision to levy sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Anouar El Anouni, an EU spokesperson, communicated the EU's dismay during a briefing, highlighting the organization's unwavering support for the UN's human rights initiatives.

The sanctions were recently confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, citing Albanese's controversial actions as the cause. Her latest report criticized Israel's policies and flagged over 60 international companies for allegedly backing settlement activities in the West Bank and military efforts in Gaza.

