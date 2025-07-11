China and EU Clash Over Trade Standards
China has called on the European Parliament to cease politicizing trade and economic matters, commenting on the EU's motion against Beijing's rare earth export restrictions. Desiring a constructive dialogue, China emphasized that rare earth exports should not strain bilateral ties.
- Country:
- China
China has urged the European Parliament to refrain from politicizing trade and economic issues, denouncing the application of double standards on export controls. This statement was issued by China's mission to the European Union on Friday.
The call to action came after EU lawmakers approved a motion on Thursday that criticized Beijing for its export restrictions on rare earth materials, which are critical components for various industries.
In a statement, the Chinese mission expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with European counterparts to amicably resolve trade frictions, emphasizing that rare earth exports should not become a contentious issue between China and the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There should be no place for double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
SCO should not hesitate to criticise nations indulging in double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh.
Punjab Political Drama: Double Standards Unveiled
China Tightens Grip with New Export Controls on Taiwanese Firms
Global South victim of double standards, whether it is development, distribution of resources or security-related issues: PM Modi at BRICS.