Left Menu

China and EU Clash Over Trade Standards

China has called on the European Parliament to cease politicizing trade and economic matters, commenting on the EU's motion against Beijing's rare earth export restrictions. Desiring a constructive dialogue, China emphasized that rare earth exports should not strain bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:36 IST
China and EU Clash Over Trade Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has urged the European Parliament to refrain from politicizing trade and economic issues, denouncing the application of double standards on export controls. This statement was issued by China's mission to the European Union on Friday.

The call to action came after EU lawmakers approved a motion on Thursday that criticized Beijing for its export restrictions on rare earth materials, which are critical components for various industries.

In a statement, the Chinese mission expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with European counterparts to amicably resolve trade frictions, emphasizing that rare earth exports should not become a contentious issue between China and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025