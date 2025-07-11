China and EU Clash Over Trade Standards

China has urged the European Parliament to refrain from politicizing trade and economic issues, denouncing the application of double standards on export controls. This statement was issued by China's mission to the European Union on Friday.

The call to action came after EU lawmakers approved a motion on Thursday that criticized Beijing for its export restrictions on rare earth materials, which are critical components for various industries.

In a statement, the Chinese mission expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with European counterparts to amicably resolve trade frictions, emphasizing that rare earth exports should not become a contentious issue between China and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)