Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of 'Double Standards' Over CPC Visit

Sagarika Ghose of the Trinamool Congress criticized BJP for welcoming China's Communist Party members to their HQ, citing China's military support to Pakistan. She questioned the BJP's reaction if the situation were reversed. The CPC delegation also met RSS general secretary during their visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:49 IST
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of 'Double Standards' Over CPC Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's welcome of a Communist Party of China delegation, calling it a display of double standards. Ghose, deputy leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted China's military support to Pakistan against India during the Operation Sindoor, contrasting it with the BJP's gesture.

In a social media post, Ghose questioned how the BJP would have reacted had the Communist Party of China members visited an opposition party's office. She noted that China recently claimed Shaksgam Valley and pointed out China's previous overrun of Indian territories.

A Chinese delegation, led by the CPC's international department vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters on Monday. They discussed enhancing inter-party communications with a BJP team led by Arun Singh. The delegation also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026