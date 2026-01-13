Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of 'Double Standards' Over CPC Visit

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's welcome of a Communist Party of China delegation, calling it a display of double standards. Ghose, deputy leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted China's military support to Pakistan against India during the Operation Sindoor, contrasting it with the BJP's gesture.

In a social media post, Ghose questioned how the BJP would have reacted had the Communist Party of China members visited an opposition party's office. She noted that China recently claimed Shaksgam Valley and pointed out China's previous overrun of Indian territories.

A Chinese delegation, led by the CPC's international department vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters on Monday. They discussed enhancing inter-party communications with a BJP team led by Arun Singh. The delegation also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale the following day.

