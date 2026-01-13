Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of 'Double Standards' Over CPC Visit
Sagarika Ghose of the Trinamool Congress criticized BJP for welcoming China's Communist Party members to their HQ, citing China's military support to Pakistan. She questioned the BJP's reaction if the situation were reversed. The CPC delegation also met RSS general secretary during their visit.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's welcome of a Communist Party of China delegation, calling it a display of double standards. Ghose, deputy leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted China's military support to Pakistan against India during the Operation Sindoor, contrasting it with the BJP's gesture.
In a social media post, Ghose questioned how the BJP would have reacted had the Communist Party of China members visited an opposition party's office. She noted that China recently claimed Shaksgam Valley and pointed out China's previous overrun of Indian territories.
A Chinese delegation, led by the CPC's international department vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters on Monday. They discussed enhancing inter-party communications with a BJP team led by Arun Singh. The delegation also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Surface as CPC Delegation Meets Indian Parties
Ladakh Governor Stands Firm on Shaksgam Valley Dispute with China
We had done major mobilisation: Army Chief on preparedness during Operation Sindoor.
China Deflects India's Claim Over Contested Shaksgam Valley
Historic Meeting: CPC and RSS Engage in High-Level Diplomacy