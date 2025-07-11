Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA Faces Backlash for Assault Caught on Video

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and a supporter are facing outrage for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Mumbai MLA hostel canteen over serving stale food. Despite a viral video and public outcry, Gaikwad showed no remorse. A non-cognisable case was registered, allowing investigation without immediate arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:36 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Faces Backlash for Assault Caught on Video
case
  • Country:
  • India

A non-cognisable case was registered on Friday against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and his supporter following an alleged assault incident at an MLA hostel canteen in south Mumbai, police reported. The duo reportedly attacked a worker due to dissatisfaction with the food served.

The situation escalated after a video viral showed Gaikwad, a two-time MLA from Buldhana, involved in the physical altercation. Despite public uproar, Gaikwad remained unrepentant and expressed willingness to repeat his actions if necessary.

Police filed a complaint based on video evidence after the victim did not pursue charges. The Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party member, faced criticism for inaction until footage emerged. Meanwhile, the canteen's license was suspended due to food safety violations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025