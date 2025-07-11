Shiv Sena MLA Faces Backlash for Assault Caught on Video
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and a supporter are facing outrage for allegedly assaulting a worker at a Mumbai MLA hostel canteen over serving stale food. Despite a viral video and public outcry, Gaikwad showed no remorse. A non-cognisable case was registered, allowing investigation without immediate arrest.
A non-cognisable case was registered on Friday against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and his supporter following an alleged assault incident at an MLA hostel canteen in south Mumbai, police reported. The duo reportedly attacked a worker due to dissatisfaction with the food served.
The situation escalated after a video viral showed Gaikwad, a two-time MLA from Buldhana, involved in the physical altercation. Despite public uproar, Gaikwad remained unrepentant and expressed willingness to repeat his actions if necessary.
Police filed a complaint based on video evidence after the victim did not pursue charges. The Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party member, faced criticism for inaction until footage emerged. Meanwhile, the canteen's license was suspended due to food safety violations.
