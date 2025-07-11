Diplomatic Sparks: Russia-Poland Consulate Closures

In an escalating diplomatic dispute, Russia has summoned the Polish envoy, announcing the closure of Poland's consulate in Kaliningrad. The decision follows Poland's earlier move to shut down the Russian consulate in Krakow, accusing Moscow of causing a significant fire in Warsaw.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, responding to these allegations, denied any involvement in the alleged arson that devastated a Warsaw shopping center in 2024. This tit-for-tat closure of consulates further strains the already tense relations between the two countries.

This development highlights the ongoing friction in Russian-Polish relations, with diplomatic operations caught in the crossfire of mutual recriminations and retaliatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)