Diplomatic Sparks: Russia-Poland Consulate Closures
Russia announced the closure of the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad as retaliation for Poland's closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow. Poland had accused Russia of a destructive fire in Warsaw, which Russia denied. This marks another escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
In an escalating diplomatic dispute, Russia has summoned the Polish envoy, announcing the closure of Poland's consulate in Kaliningrad. The decision follows Poland's earlier move to shut down the Russian consulate in Krakow, accusing Moscow of causing a significant fire in Warsaw.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, responding to these allegations, denied any involvement in the alleged arson that devastated a Warsaw shopping center in 2024. This tit-for-tat closure of consulates further strains the already tense relations between the two countries.
This development highlights the ongoing friction in Russian-Polish relations, with diplomatic operations caught in the crossfire of mutual recriminations and retaliatory actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
