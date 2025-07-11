Left Menu

Haryana's Crackdown: Aiming for a Drug-Free State

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a high-level meeting emphasizing law and order maintenance and technology use in policing. He focused on fighting drug abuse with accountability and district-specific responsibility, aiming for a 'drug-free Haryana' by improving police effectiveness and public confidence.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed the importance of maintaining law and order during a recent high-level meeting. Emphasizing the use of technology in policing, Saini instructed senior officers to ensure that disruptions are swiftly addressed.

The Chief Minister focused on combating drug abuse, underlining the need for accountability at every police level and the creation of specific roles within districts to handle narcotics-related issues. Saini reiterated the government's commitment to a 'drug-free Haryana', urging strict measures against drug peddlers.

Saini also called for enhancing police efficiency and public trust by improving conduct and responsiveness. He highlighted the setup of specialized cells to tackle extortion and reinforced the role of the police as a reliable protector for citizens.

