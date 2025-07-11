FCI Cashier's Astonishing Asset Surge: CBI Uncovers Rs 19 Crore Investments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly uncovered investments totaling Rs 19 crore allegedly made by a Food Corporation of India (FCI) cashier in Nagaland. His total legal earnings amount to just Rs 40 lakh over the past six years, according to sources on Friday.

Charging Bitoka Shohe with amassing disproportionate assets tallying Rs 18.99 crore between April 2019 and June 2025, the CBI contends this is 1,797.73 percent over his known income sources. Shohe, who served as assistant grade-I (accounts) and cashier at the FCI Dimapur office, has now been suspended.

The FIR reveals Shohe accessed housing loans of Rs 64.9 lakh, spent Rs 23.5 lakh on residence construction, and made substantial stock market investments. Following an exhaustive review of his earnings and outlays, the CBI concluded Shohe acquired assets significantly surpassing his legitimate income, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)