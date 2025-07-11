Left Menu

FCI Cashier's Astonishing Asset Surge: CBI Uncovers Rs 19 Crore Investments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed investments worth Rs 19 crore allegedly made by an FCI cashier in Nagaland. This amount far exceeds his known salary income over six years. Bitoka Shohe is accused of amassing disproportionate assets, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:50 IST
FCI Cashier's Astonishing Asset Surge: CBI Uncovers Rs 19 Crore Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly uncovered investments totaling Rs 19 crore allegedly made by a Food Corporation of India (FCI) cashier in Nagaland. His total legal earnings amount to just Rs 40 lakh over the past six years, according to sources on Friday.

Charging Bitoka Shohe with amassing disproportionate assets tallying Rs 18.99 crore between April 2019 and June 2025, the CBI contends this is 1,797.73 percent over his known income sources. Shohe, who served as assistant grade-I (accounts) and cashier at the FCI Dimapur office, has now been suspended.

The FIR reveals Shohe accessed housing loans of Rs 64.9 lakh, spent Rs 23.5 lakh on residence construction, and made substantial stock market investments. Following an exhaustive review of his earnings and outlays, the CBI concluded Shohe acquired assets significantly surpassing his legitimate income, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025