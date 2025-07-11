Delhi Court Vindicates TMC Leaders: Protest a Democratic Right

A Delhi court has cleared ten TMC leaders of any wrongdoing in a case related to a protest outside the Election Commission of India's premises, ruling that the demonstration was a legitimate exercise of democratic rights.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal stated that the prosecution failed to show that the leaders formed an unlawful assembly or that they were ordered to disperse due to prohibitory orders.

The court's decision highlighted that without evidence of obstruction or danger to public order, a gathering aimed at voicing dissent remains protected under the constitutional right of free speech and assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)