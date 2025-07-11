Left Menu

Delhi Court Vindicates TMC Leaders: Protest a Democratic Right

A Delhi court discharged ten TMC leaders from charges related to a protest outside the Election Commission of India. The court found no evidence of an unlawful assembly or violation of prohibitory orders, emphasizing that voicing dissent is a democratic right protected by the Indian Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:54 IST
Delhi Court Vindicates TMC Leaders: Protest a Democratic Right
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has cleared ten TMC leaders of any wrongdoing in a case related to a protest outside the Election Commission of India's premises, ruling that the demonstration was a legitimate exercise of democratic rights.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal stated that the prosecution failed to show that the leaders formed an unlawful assembly or that they were ordered to disperse due to prohibitory orders.

The court's decision highlighted that without evidence of obstruction or danger to public order, a gathering aimed at voicing dissent remains protected under the constitutional right of free speech and assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025