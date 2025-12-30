Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Role in Bangladesh's Democracy

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, was instrumental in restoring democracy following military rule and strengthening the BNP. India-Bangladesh relations were complex during her tenure, affected by issues like insurgent support. Her legacy remains significant in Bangladesh's political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:09 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Role in Bangladesh's Democracy
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • India

Khaleda Zia, a dominant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, was pivotal in restoring democracy after military rule. As the nation's first female prime minister, she played a crucial role in unifying the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during turbulent times.

Despite significant contributions, Zia's tenure was marked by complex India-Bangladesh relations. Allegations of supporting Northeast insurgents strained ties, especially during her second term when alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami drew criticism from India over security concerns.

Zia's legacy is underscored by her leadership in the peaceful transition from dictatorship. However, her passing leaves the BNP at a crossroads, with her son Tarique Rahman poised to lead amidst ongoing electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
2
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

 India
3
NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

 India
4
Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025