Legacy of Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Role in Bangladesh's Democracy

Khaleda Zia, a dominant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, was pivotal in restoring democracy after military rule. As the nation's first female prime minister, she played a crucial role in unifying the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during turbulent times.

Despite significant contributions, Zia's tenure was marked by complex India-Bangladesh relations. Allegations of supporting Northeast insurgents strained ties, especially during her second term when alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami drew criticism from India over security concerns.

Zia's legacy is underscored by her leadership in the peaceful transition from dictatorship. However, her passing leaves the BNP at a crossroads, with her son Tarique Rahman poised to lead amidst ongoing electoral challenges.

