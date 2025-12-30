Legacy of Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Role in Bangladesh's Democracy
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, was instrumental in restoring democracy following military rule and strengthening the BNP. India-Bangladesh relations were complex during her tenure, affected by issues like insurgent support. Her legacy remains significant in Bangladesh's political history.
Khaleda Zia, a dominant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, was pivotal in restoring democracy after military rule. As the nation's first female prime minister, she played a crucial role in unifying the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during turbulent times.
Despite significant contributions, Zia's tenure was marked by complex India-Bangladesh relations. Allegations of supporting Northeast insurgents strained ties, especially during her second term when alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami drew criticism from India over security concerns.
Zia's legacy is underscored by her leadership in the peaceful transition from dictatorship. However, her passing leaves the BNP at a crossroads, with her son Tarique Rahman poised to lead amidst ongoing electoral challenges.
