Crisis Unfolds: Food Aid Suspension in Africa Threatens Millions

The World Food Programme is halting food and nutrition aid across West and Central Africa due to US aid cuts. This decision leaves millions vulnerable, facing potential severe malnutrition and exacerbating regional instability. The WFP urges urgent support to prevent further deterioration of humanitarian conditions and security in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The World Food Programme announced Friday an immediate suspension of food and nutritional support across crisis-affected West and Central African countries due to significant cuts in US aid. This reduction in funding is bringing the organization's operations in the region to a virtual standstill.

The WFP's food reserves are expected to last until September for many impacted nations, jeopardizing millions of people who rely on emergency support. Margot van der Velden, the WFP's regional director, stressed the urgent need for continuous funding to sustain operations and aid vulnerable populations.

The funding cuts stem from US President Donald Trump's decision to slash USAID and critical funding to the United Nations, leaving countless aid agencies striving to operate amid the escalating crises. Experts warn this suspension will exacerbate regional instability and heighten security risks, potentially aiding jihadist recruitment.

