Gaza Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Continued Blockade
Gaza is struggling with a severe shortage of fuel and food due to a blockade by Israel following its conflict with Iran. This crisis jeopardizes hospital operations and basic services. Despite reports of adequate supplies, local officials fear the shortages could exacerbate if border crossings remain closed.
In a dire humanitarian situation, Gaza is facing acute shortages of fuel and food, officials warn, as Israel enforces a blockade amidst ongoing conflict involving Iran. The continuous closure of Gaza's border crossings by Israeli forces, citing security concerns, threatens the territory's limited resources.
Local officials express grave concerns over the dwindling supplies, with hospitals at risk and essential services jeopardized. According to Karuna Herrmann, a director with the United Nations, and Amjad Al-Shawa, a Palestinian aid leader, Gaza's resources may only last a few more days if the blockade persists.
Despite assurances from Israel's COGAT military agency about sufficient food supplies during a recent truce, the potential for fuel shortages looms large, sparking fears among residents of a return to conditions resembling last year's famine. The blockade highlights ongoing tensions in the region with broader geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
