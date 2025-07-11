Man Arrested for Abduction and Assault on Train

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly abducting and repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train journey originating from Kalyan railway station in Thane district. The accused, Gajanan Shivdas Chavan, was arrested in Shekapur village where he had fled after the incident.

The distressing sequence of events began on June 29, when Chavan met the 16-year-old at Kalyan station and took her to his brother's home before boarding a suburban train to Kasara. Subsequently, they traveled on an express train to Akola, where the accused committed further assaults.

Authorities became aware of the crime when the girl was found distressed at Akola railway station. Utilizing CCTV footage along the train route, a dedicated team of law enforcement officials tracked Chavan down and apprehended him with local police support. He has been remanded in custody for four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)