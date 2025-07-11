Man Arrested for Abduction and Assault on Train
A man named Gajanan Shivdas Chavan was arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a train journey from Kalyan to Akola. Chavan took the girl to his village, assaulted her, and abandoned her at Akola station. Authorities arrested Chavan after reviewing CCTV footage and remanded him in custody.
A 30-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly abducting and repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train journey originating from Kalyan railway station in Thane district. The accused, Gajanan Shivdas Chavan, was arrested in Shekapur village where he had fled after the incident.
The distressing sequence of events began on June 29, when Chavan met the 16-year-old at Kalyan station and took her to his brother's home before boarding a suburban train to Kasara. Subsequently, they traveled on an express train to Akola, where the accused committed further assaults.
Authorities became aware of the crime when the girl was found distressed at Akola railway station. Utilizing CCTV footage along the train route, a dedicated team of law enforcement officials tracked Chavan down and apprehended him with local police support. He has been remanded in custody for four days.
