Left Menu

Man Arrested for Abduction and Assault on Train

A man named Gajanan Shivdas Chavan was arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a train journey from Kalyan to Akola. Chavan took the girl to his village, assaulted her, and abandoned her at Akola station. Authorities arrested Chavan after reviewing CCTV footage and remanded him in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:32 IST
Man Arrested for Abduction and Assault on Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly abducting and repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train journey originating from Kalyan railway station in Thane district. The accused, Gajanan Shivdas Chavan, was arrested in Shekapur village where he had fled after the incident.

The distressing sequence of events began on June 29, when Chavan met the 16-year-old at Kalyan station and took her to his brother's home before boarding a suburban train to Kasara. Subsequently, they traveled on an express train to Akola, where the accused committed further assaults.

Authorities became aware of the crime when the girl was found distressed at Akola railway station. Utilizing CCTV footage along the train route, a dedicated team of law enforcement officials tracked Chavan down and apprehended him with local police support. He has been remanded in custody for four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025