Left Menu

Revolutionizing Land Registration: Himachal's Digital Push

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated a pilot project to simplify land registrations via an online system named 'My Deed' NGDRS, requiring just a single visit for completion. Additional projects include digital innovations in land record keeping, aimed at transparency and efficiency in revenue services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:53 IST
Revolutionizing Land Registration: Himachal's Digital Push
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a major transformation for the state's land registration process, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a groundbreaking pilot project designed to streamline operations. Known as the 'My Deed' NGDRS, the initiative allows citizens to submit necessary documents online, reducing the registration process to a single office visit.

The project rolls out across multiple districts, promising significant time and energy savings for the public, according to officials. Complementary steps are also underway, including the modernization of land records via simplified Jamabandi formats and the introduction of electronic daily records and attendance systems for greater departmental efficiency.

Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the importance of digital innovation to improve public services, advocating for a paperless, presence-less, and cashless system to enhance transparency. Measures include plans for digitally signed land records, paperless court management, and rapid mutation services, with digital modules in development to facilitate these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025