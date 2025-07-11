Revolutionizing Land Registration: Himachal's Digital Push

In a major transformation for the state's land registration process, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a groundbreaking pilot project designed to streamline operations. Known as the 'My Deed' NGDRS, the initiative allows citizens to submit necessary documents online, reducing the registration process to a single office visit.

The project rolls out across multiple districts, promising significant time and energy savings for the public, according to officials. Complementary steps are also underway, including the modernization of land records via simplified Jamabandi formats and the introduction of electronic daily records and attendance systems for greater departmental efficiency.

Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the importance of digital innovation to improve public services, advocating for a paperless, presence-less, and cashless system to enhance transparency. Measures include plans for digitally signed land records, paperless court management, and rapid mutation services, with digital modules in development to facilitate these changes.

