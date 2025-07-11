Left Menu

1984 Riots: Eyewitness Testifies Against Jagdish Tytler

An eyewitness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case testified against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, accusing him of instigating violence. The witness, Harpal Kaur Bedi, spoke out years later due to fear for her son's safety. Tytler faces charges for inciting the mob, which resulted in deaths and destruction.

An eyewitness in the infamous 1984 anti-Sikh riots in North Delhi has delivered pivotal testimony against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Harpal Kaur Bedi, a 70-year-old witness, accused Tytler of inciting violence, urging the mob to 'loot and kill the Sikhs' during the riots.

Having revealed Tytler's involvement only in 2016, Bedi cited fears for her son's life as the reason for her silence. The charges against Tytler, filed by the CBI in May 2023, highlight his alleged role in provoking the mob that set a Gurdwara on fire and led to the deaths of three Sikhs.

Bedi's cross-examination highlighted the specifics of the incident, including her identification of Tytler in a white Ambassador car giving orders. While her testimony faced scrutiny, Bedi firmly denied altering her account under external influence.

