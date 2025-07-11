Left Menu

High Court Ruling: Support for Pakistan on Social Media Not a Crime, Judge Rules

The Allahabad High Court ruled that merely expressing support for Pakistan on social media is not an offense under section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as it does not endanger India's sovereignty or unity. The court highlighted that the section demands significant evidence of promoting secession or rebellion.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:56 IST
The Allahabad High Court has clarified that merely expressing support for Pakistan in a social media post does not automatically represent a criminal offense under section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which targets actions jeopardizing India's sovereignty.

This decision was delivered in the context of hearing a bail plea from an applicant who was accused of breaching this section. The Court, guided by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, elaborated that simply supporting a country perceived as an adversary does not suffice to initiate prosecution under this specific provision.

The Court further emphasized that section 152 of the BNS demands a reasonable assessment of the intent behind communication, whether spoken or posted online, which should not narrowly impinge upon the right to freedom of speech unless it inherently threatens the nation's integrity.

