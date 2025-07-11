Left Menu

French Authorities Probe Data Fraud Allegations Against Elon Musk's X

French prosecutors have initiated an investigation into alleged data tampering and fraud on Elon Musk's platform, X. The probe focuses on two specific offenses involving manipulation and fraudulent extraction of data, possibly for foreign interference. Sources include a member of parliament and a senior government official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
French prosecutors have initiated a comprehensive investigation into allegations of data tampering and fraud involving Elon Musk's platform, X, signaling a significant move by French authorities.

Conducted by a specialized unit of the French gendarmerie, the investigation will examine specific claims of organized manipulation and extraction of data from the platform's automated processing systems. This comes as part of broader concerns surrounding potential foreign interference, said the Paris prosecutor's office in a statement issued on Friday.

The investigation, in part prompted by allegations from a parliament member and a senior government official, seeks to uncover the details of the suspected use of X's algorithm in foreign interference efforts. The prosecutor's office had verified the claims and gathered additional information from researchers and public institutions before deciding to launch the probe. Efforts to reach X for comment have yet to receive a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

