Left Menu

International Call Threatens MLA Rakesh Kalia and Himachal CM

MLA Rakesh Kalia reported a threat to himself and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu via an international call linked to the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group. A case has been filed for endangering India's sovereignty and criminal intimidation, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:16 IST
International Call Threatens MLA Rakesh Kalia and Himachal CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, MLA Rakesh Kalia lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that he and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received death threats via an international call, authorities reported.

The threat, reportedly associated with the Sikhs For Justice group, known for spearheading the Khalistan Referendum, was received by the Gagret MLA at 7:48 pm on Thursday.

A case has been registered under sections 152 and 315 of the BNS for jeopardizing India's sovereignty and criminal intimidation, and investigations are actively progressing by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025