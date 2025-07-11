International Call Threatens MLA Rakesh Kalia and Himachal CM

On Friday, MLA Rakesh Kalia lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that he and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received death threats via an international call, authorities reported.

The threat, reportedly associated with the Sikhs For Justice group, known for spearheading the Khalistan Referendum, was received by the Gagret MLA at 7:48 pm on Thursday.

A case has been registered under sections 152 and 315 of the BNS for jeopardizing India's sovereignty and criminal intimidation, and investigations are actively progressing by the police.

