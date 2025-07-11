Left Menu

U.N. Cancels LGBTQ Event in Senegal Amid Government Pushback

The U.N. and the Dutch foreign ministry canceled an LGBTQ-themed event in Senegal, responding to government warnings against promoting LGBTQI matters. Senegal's anti-gay laws impose harsh penalties, and the authorities warned of repercussions for event organizers. The U.N. continues engagement with Senegalese officials.

Dakar | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:23 IST
The United Nations and the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced the cancellation of an LGBTQ-themed event in Senegal due to governmental opposition. Senegalese authorities warned that promoting the 'LGBTQI phenomenon' could lead to severe consequences for organizers.

Senegal's foreign ministry issued a statement expressing its awareness of a scheduled film screening by the U.N. and the Dutch embassy. The event aimed to discuss LGBTQI issues, although no specific date was given.

Diplomatic activities must align with national regulations, the government asserted. Despite the U.N. canceling the event, representatives continue dialogue with Senegalese officials to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

