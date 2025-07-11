U.N. Cancels LGBTQ Event in Senegal Amid Government Pushback

The United Nations and the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced the cancellation of an LGBTQ-themed event in Senegal due to governmental opposition. Senegalese authorities warned that promoting the 'LGBTQI phenomenon' could lead to severe consequences for organizers.

Senegal's foreign ministry issued a statement expressing its awareness of a scheduled film screening by the U.N. and the Dutch embassy. The event aimed to discuss LGBTQI issues, although no specific date was given.

Diplomatic activities must align with national regulations, the government asserted. Despite the U.N. canceling the event, representatives continue dialogue with Senegalese officials to address the situation.

