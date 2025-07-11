El Chapo's Son Pleads Guilty in US Drug Trafficking Case

In a significant development, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of infamous Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo,' has admitted guilt on US drug trafficking charges. This makes him the first of El Chapo's sons to enter such a plea deal.

Prosecutors accuse Guzman Lopez and his sibling of leading a Sinaloa cartel faction known as the 'Chapitos.' This group is believed to have orchestrated the smuggling of 'staggering' amounts of fentanyl into the United States, contributing to the ongoing overdose crisis. He has confessed to drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses tied to his cartel involvement.

The terms of the plea agreement, including possible sentencing or cooperation promises, have not been disclosed. The arrest and extradition of Guzman Lopez followed mounting speculation over a potential deal. The court hearing was rescheduled to Friday by US District Judge Sharon Coleman, fueling further intrigue.

