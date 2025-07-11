State Department Overhaul Sparks Debate on US Diplomacy's Future

The US State Department is set to dismiss over 1,300 employees this Friday as part of a wide-reaching reorganization endorsed by the Trump administration. Critics fear this will harm America's global leadership and diplomatic efforts worldwide.

A senior department official revealed these layoffs will include 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers. Those officers will initially be placed on administrative leave for 120 days, followed by formal termination.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio support these workforce reductions as a move to make operations more efficient. However, former diplomats argue that these cuts compromise US influence at a time of international challenges and adversarial threats.