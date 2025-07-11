Left Menu

State Department Overhaul Sparks Debate on US Diplomacy's Future

The US State Department plans to lay off over 1,300 employees in a major reorganization initiated by the Trump administration. The changes aim to streamline operations and reduce workforce through layoffs and voluntary departures. Critics argue the reorganization will weaken US diplomatic influence and operational capacity, echoing concerns among former diplomats.

Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:32 IST
The US State Department is set to dismiss over 1,300 employees this Friday as part of a wide-reaching reorganization endorsed by the Trump administration. Critics fear this will harm America's global leadership and diplomatic efforts worldwide.

A senior department official revealed these layoffs will include 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers. Those officers will initially be placed on administrative leave for 120 days, followed by formal termination.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio support these workforce reductions as a move to make operations more efficient. However, former diplomats argue that these cuts compromise US influence at a time of international challenges and adversarial threats.

