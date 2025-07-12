Left Menu

Boeing Settles With Canadian Man Over 2019 Ethiopian Crash

Boeing reached a settlement with Paul Njoroge, whose family was killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, to avert the first trial. The crash, which involved a malfunctioning Boeing 737 Max, led to a global grounding of the aircraft. Settlement terms were not disclosed.

Updated: 12-07-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 04:49 IST
Boeing has reached a settlement with a Canadian man, Paul Njoroge, whose wife and three children perished in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash. The settlement, announced on Friday, prevents the first-ever trial related to the tragic incident that prompted the global grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.

The trial, initially set to begin on Monday at Chicago's federal court, aimed to determine damages for Njoroge, who was deeply affected by the loss of his family members. The crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019 claimed the lives of all 157 passengers, including citizens from 35 countries. Njoroge, who was in Canada at the time, planned to join his family in Kenya later.

Njoroge's attorney, Robert Clifford, stated that his client was seeking millions in damages. While the terms of the settlement remain confidential, Clifford noted that the mediation process facilitated an agreement. The trial was not expected to focus on technical issues related to the aircraft, which had been redesigned and recertified after the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

