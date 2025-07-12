Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban District
Five individuals lost their lives and one remains critically injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The accident occurred near Senabathi in Ukhral Pogal Paristan. Authorities, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, have pledged support for the victims' families.
A tragic accident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, where five individuals died, and another was left critically injured. The mishap involved a passenger vehicle skidding off the road and diving into a 600-feet gorge near Senabathi, late Friday night.
Initial reports indicated that Tauqeer Ahmad (20) perished instantly, while Mohd Rafiq (40), Abdul Latief (40), and Ajaz Ahmad (20) succumbed on their way to the hospital. Shakeel Ahmad (24) later died in a Srinagar hospital, leaving Yawar Ahmad (25) the lone, critically injured, survivor.
High-profile figures such as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh have expressed their condolences. Additionally, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan announced financial assistance for the families, ensured extensive support, and conveyed his messages through social media.
