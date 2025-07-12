Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Maoist Explosives in Decisive Operation

Security forces in West Singhbhum district dismantled five Maoist bunkers and discovered two IEDs in a forested area. The discovery followed intelligence reports about Maoists' stockpiling explosives to impede anti-Naxal efforts. A bomb disposal squad safely defused all found explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:57 IST
Security Forces Uncover Maoist Explosives in Decisive Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in West Singhbhum district dismantled five bunkers constructed by Maoists, uncovering a significant cache of explosive devices in the process. Security forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the operation, alongside detonators and arrow bombs.

The joint operation commenced after intelligence suggested that Maoists were stockpiling explosives in the Chotanagra forest area to thwart anti-Naxal initiatives. This led to a prompt response by security forces aimed at neutralizing the threat.

All recovered explosive materials, including IEDs, were defused on-site by a specialized bomb disposal squad, ensuring the immediate safety of the surrounding region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025