Security Forces Uncover Maoist Explosives in Decisive Operation

Authorities in West Singhbhum district dismantled five bunkers constructed by Maoists, uncovering a significant cache of explosive devices in the process. Security forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the operation, alongside detonators and arrow bombs.

The joint operation commenced after intelligence suggested that Maoists were stockpiling explosives in the Chotanagra forest area to thwart anti-Naxal initiatives. This led to a prompt response by security forces aimed at neutralizing the threat.

All recovered explosive materials, including IEDs, were defused on-site by a specialized bomb disposal squad, ensuring the immediate safety of the surrounding region.

(With inputs from agencies.)