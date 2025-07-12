The DOGE Approach: States Embrace Cost-Cutting Measures Amid Growing Influence

Inspired by President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Republican governors across various states are rolling out cost-cutting measures to show alignment with their party leadership. The initiatives aim to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and cut government expenditure.

Critics argue that many of these state-level efforts merely replicate existing processes and provide limited actual savings, often benefiting those backing privatisation. These initiatives tend to shift power, reduce public services, and consolidate control away from state agencies.

States like Florida, Oklahoma, and Louisiana are at the forefront, promoting their DOGE-inspired programs. From scrutinizing welfare programs to introducing task forces across agencies, efforts vary but highlight a focus on using the DOGE model to address current GOP priorities.