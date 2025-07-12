Left Menu

Police Foil Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district. The 12 armed assailants were forced to retreat. No personnel were harmed, and a search operation is underway. Police officials praised the officers' bravery and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism.

Peshawar | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:54 IST
In a commendable display of vigilance, Pakistani security forces successfully foiled a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's volatile Lakki Marwat district.

According to police sources, 12 heavily armed militants attempted a late-night assault on the Gambila Police Station. The timely intervention of an alert officer on duty forced the attackers to abort their mission and flee. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the encounter, ensuring all personnel remained unharmed.

Praising the swift action of the officers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Zulfiqar Hamid, applauded their efforts while reiterating the department's commitment to fighting terrorism. Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that such incidents only fortify their resolve against escalating militant activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

