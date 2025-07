Taiwan Flexes Military Muscle with HIMARS Drill

Taiwan's military showcased its military prowess by deploying HIMARS, one of its latest precision strike weapons, amid escalating drills designed to assert the island's resilience in the face of potential Chinese aggression. On Saturday, two armored HIMARS units were observed maneuvering around Taichung, a strategic location by Taiwan's central coast.

Ahead of live-fire drills anticipated next week, enhanced air and naval force participation is planned. According to Colonel Chen Lian-jia, discretion in hiding HIMARS from aerial recognition and satellites until fire initiation is crucial during warfare.

China maintains sovereignty claims over Taiwan, augmenting military pressure through continuous war games. In response, Taiwan's leadership asserts self-determination, dismissing China's authority over its future. Regional attention on HIMARS deployment during these exercises highlights global military dynamics and defense capabilities.