VP Dhankhar Slams Coaching Centre Culture, Champions Tech Sovereignty and Creative Learning

In a forceful and wide-ranging address at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kota, the Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, issued a clarion call for educational reform and digital self-reliance, sharply criticizing the coaching centre industry and warning of growing technological dependence on foreign infrastructure.

Coaching Centres: “Black Holes” of Talent

Shri Dhankhar’s remarks began with a blistering critique of the coaching industry, which he described as a “malice” undermining India’s youth and future. “Coaching centres have turned out to be poaching centres,” he declared. “They have become black holes for talent in regimented silos... This is menacing for our youth.”

He decried the commercialization of education, arguing that excessive focus on entrance exams, high grades, and rote learning is destroying curiosity and authentic understanding. “The obsession with perfect grades and standardized scores has compromised curiosity, which is an inalienable facet of human intelligence,” he said.

He further warned that the coaching culture is in opposition to the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasizes holistic and multidisciplinary learning. “We must end this assembly-line culture,” he said, adding that the proliferation of billboards and newspaper ads for coaching classes is a “civilisational eyesore” and a misuse of families' hard-earned money.

Call to Transform Coaching Centres into Skill Centres

Drawing from India’s educational heritage, Shri Dhankhar invoked the spirit of the Gurukul system, referencing its depiction in the Indian Constitution. “We have always believed in the donation of knowledge,” he said. He urged civil society and elected representatives to view coaching centres as a “disease” that needs urgent intervention. “They must use their infrastructure to transform into skill centres,” he appealed.

Technological Nationalism: A New Patriotism

The Vice-President emphasized a redefined patriotism for the 21st century—one rooted in technological leadership. “Technological leadership is the new frontier of patriotism,” he stated, urging India’s youth to become global leaders in emerging technologies.

Highlighting shifting power structures, he said, “The battleground of the 21st century is no longer land or sea... Our prowess must be measured by code, cloud and cyber.” He warned that overreliance on foreign defence technology and digital platforms could make India vulnerable. “If we get technology-driven equipment from outside, that country has the power to bring us to a standstill.”

Rise of the Digital Warrior: Coders as Nation Builders

Shri Dhankhar urged Indian innovators—coders, blockchain developers, data scientists, and AI engineers—to take center stage in building India's digital future. “We must rise as architects of our own digital destiny,” he declared. “India once led the world—now we must move from passive technology users to global exporters.”

He praised Indian youth for narrowing the once-decade-long technology gap with developed nations to just weeks, but warned against complacency. “We should be exporting technology, not importing it,” he insisted.

Inclusive and Contextual Technology

Touching on digital inclusivity, Shri Dhankhar remarked that truly smart technology must be accessible to rural populations, sensitive to regional languages, and inclusive of the disabled. “A smart app that doesn’t work in rural India is not smart enough. A digital tool that excludes the disabled is unjust,” he said.

He called on the youth to create “Bharatiya systems for Bharatiya users” and to think globally while acting locally.

End of Rote Learning: From Cramming to Creativity

Shri Dhankhar delivered a strong condemnation of India’s “cramming culture,” which he said creates “intellectual zombies” instead of innovators. “Cramming creates memory without meaning,” he said. “It adds degrees without depth.”

He stressed that success in life is not determined by grades, but by knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving ability. “Your marksheets and grades will not define you... your thinking mind will.”

Reclaiming India’s Intellectual Future

The Vice-President’s speech blended nostalgia for India’s traditional values with an urgent call to modernize and indigenize its education and technology ecosystems. His comments serve as a powerful reminder that true learning must empower, not entrap—and that digital sovereignty is the new frontier of national strength.

The event was also attended by the Governor of Rajasthan Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) A.K. Bhatt, Chairperson of IIIT Kota’s Board of Governors, Director Prof. N.P. Padhy, and other dignitaries.