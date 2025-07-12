Left Menu

Urgent Plea to Save Kerala Nurse from Yemeni Execution

K C Venugopal urges Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the case of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala facing execution in Yemen. Priya is convicted of murder under contentious circumstances. Venugopal highlights her ordeal of abuse and cruelty, calling for diplomatic measures to save her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:44 IST
A call for diplomatic intervention was made by Congress leader K C Venugopal on Saturday as he sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen.

Venugopal described Priya's situation as a case of 'unimaginable cruelty and domestic abuse' on foreign soil and labeled her death sentence as a 'grave travesty of justice.' Priya was convicted for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, and efforts to negotiate a 'blood money' settlement have been hampered by Yemen's ongoing civil disturbances.

Venugopal's appeal is echoed by growing demands from Kerala, as calls for the Indian government to utilize diplomatic and humanitarian channels to secure a stay on her sentence intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

