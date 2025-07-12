Urgent Plea to Save Kerala Nurse from Yemeni Execution

A call for diplomatic intervention was made by Congress leader K C Venugopal on Saturday as he sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen.

Venugopal described Priya's situation as a case of 'unimaginable cruelty and domestic abuse' on foreign soil and labeled her death sentence as a 'grave travesty of justice.' Priya was convicted for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, and efforts to negotiate a 'blood money' settlement have been hampered by Yemen's ongoing civil disturbances.

Venugopal's appeal is echoed by growing demands from Kerala, as calls for the Indian government to utilize diplomatic and humanitarian channels to secure a stay on her sentence intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)