Gangtok Man Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder in Samdong Bazar

In a significant judicial proceeding, the District and Sessions Judge of Special Division-I, Gangtok has handed a life sentence to Rayshop Rai for the murder of Rukesh Rai. The crime took place in the Samdong Bazar area, transforming a quiet locality into a scene of horror.

The incident, which occurred on July 28, 2023, started as a heated altercation near a kutcha house in a forested area. Later that night, the accused, wielding a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly attacked Rukesh Rai multiple times, resulting in the latter's death.

The case, promptly reported to the Singtam Police Station, was investigated under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Phur Tshering Lepcha. The conviction was made under Section 302 and Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, ensuring justice was served for the brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)