Prisoner Escape Sparks Inquiry in Ghazipur

An alleged prisoner escape from police custody has prompted a significant inquiry in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The escape occurred while the prisoner was receiving medical treatment at a district hospital, leading to immediate suspensions of three police constables for suspected negligence.

The Superintendent of Police in Ghazipur, Iraj Raja, confirmed that the individual, Shivam Chauhan, also known as Paramhans, was previously incarcerated for involvement in a robbery. During his stay in the surgical ward on Friday, Chauhan managed to flee the premises through a bathroom window.

In response to the incident, Constables Prabhu Nandan Paswan, Shiv Govind, and Sonu Saroj were promptly suspended. Intensive police efforts are now underway, with teams deployed to capture the escaped prisoner who remains at large.

