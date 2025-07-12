Left Menu

Prisoner Escape Sparks Inquiry in Ghazipur

In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a prisoner named Shivam Chauhan escaped police custody while being treated at a local hospital. Following his escape through a bathroom window, three constables faced suspension for alleged negligence. Authorities have dispatched multiple teams to apprehend the fugitive.

Updated: 12-07-2025 18:44 IST
  • India

An alleged prisoner escape from police custody has prompted a significant inquiry in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The escape occurred while the prisoner was receiving medical treatment at a district hospital, leading to immediate suspensions of three police constables for suspected negligence.

The Superintendent of Police in Ghazipur, Iraj Raja, confirmed that the individual, Shivam Chauhan, also known as Paramhans, was previously incarcerated for involvement in a robbery. During his stay in the surgical ward on Friday, Chauhan managed to flee the premises through a bathroom window.

In response to the incident, Constables Prabhu Nandan Paswan, Shiv Govind, and Sonu Saroj were promptly suspended. Intensive police efforts are now underway, with teams deployed to capture the escaped prisoner who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

