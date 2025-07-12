Transatlantic Tensions: Tariff Troubles Between US and EU

The decision of the United States to implement a 30% tariff on European Union goods starting August 1 has raised concerns across Europe. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed his apprehension over social media on Saturday, labeling the tariff as 'concerning' and not a viable path forward.

In his statement, Schoof assured that the European Commission can expect unwavering support from the Netherlands. He stressed the importance of EU unity and determination in seeking a resolution with the United States that benefits all parties involved.

Dutch State Secretary for Foreign Trade Hanneke Boerma also voiced concerns on social media, highlighting the need for predictability in business transactions and advocating for lower tariffs rather than increased trade barriers between the continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)