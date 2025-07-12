Stone-Pelting Incident in Jaisalmer: 23 Arrested, Main Conspirator Nabbed
Twenty-three individuals, including main conspirator Hasam Khan, have been arrested in connection with a violent stone-pelting incident against police officers in Jaisalmer's Basanpeer village. The conflict arose during the repair of historic cenotaphs, as villagers protested the construction, escalating to violence against law enforcement and administrative officials.
Police have detained 23 individuals, including the alleged mastermind Hasam Khan, linked to a violent stone-pelting incident in Jaisalmer's Basanpeer village. The arrests were confirmed on Saturday by officials.
The unrest erupted during the renovation of historical cenotaphs, where demonstrators opposed the work and resorted to violence against police and administrative personnel.
The protest, which involved men, women, and children, quickly turned aggressive, resulting in attacks on officers using stones and sticks, thus hindering government operations. Authorities are continuing their investigation to apprehend more suspects tied to this incident.
