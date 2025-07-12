Left Menu

Constitutional Vigilance: Defending Democracy Amid Ideological Shifts

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid highlighted the risks posed by regimes attempting to alter the Constitution to suit their ideologies. Emphasizing the pivotal role of lawyers, the legal conclave urged young minds to defend democracy and resist when institutions prioritize power over people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:20 IST
In a candid address at a national legal conclave, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid raised alarms over the efforts of certain regimes to alter the Constitution according to their ideologies. The conclave, organized by the Indian Youth Congress' legal cell, stressed that the Constitution embodies the spirit of freedom, not merely a legal text.

Khurshid urged lawyers to be the first line of defense when regimes threaten constitutional integrity. Krishna Allavaru, IYC's national in-charge, called on young legal minds to protect democracy, emphasizing the importance of their role in holding institutions accountable.

Uday Bhanu Chib, IYC national president, and other political figures highlighted the necessity of taking action to safeguard the Constitution. Supriya Shrinate, chair of AICC social media cell, urged that the fight for justice also extend into the realms of social media, where public opinion is heavily influenced.

