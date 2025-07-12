Left Menu

Court Overturns Maintenance Order Amid Marital Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has reversed a family court's maintenance order for a woman living separately from her husband without sufficient reason. The court upheld the petition from the husband, Vipul Agrawal, citing a lack of justification for the separated living arrangement, despite earlier fixed maintenance payments.

The Allahabad High Court recently reversed a family court decision that granted maintenance to a wife living separately from her husband without sufficient reason.

Justice Subhas Chandra Sharma overturned the decision after a petition by the woman's husband, Vipul Agrawal, highlighted inconsistencies in the trial court's findings.

The court emphasized that while an interim arrangement will continue, the matter is sent back to the family court for reconsideration, ensuring fair hearing for both parties.

