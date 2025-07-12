Court Overturns Maintenance Order Amid Marital Dispute

The Allahabad High Court recently reversed a family court decision that granted maintenance to a wife living separately from her husband without sufficient reason.

Justice Subhas Chandra Sharma overturned the decision after a petition by the woman's husband, Vipul Agrawal, highlighted inconsistencies in the trial court's findings.

The court emphasized that while an interim arrangement will continue, the matter is sent back to the family court for reconsideration, ensuring fair hearing for both parties.