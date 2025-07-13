North Korea Unconditionally Pledges Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged his country's unconditional support to Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as reported by state media. This declaration came during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a significant diplomatic visit to North Korea.

The two nations engaged in high-level strategic talks in the city of Wonsan, aiming to strengthen their alliance amidst evolving global tensions. A partnership treaty signed last year between the countries includes a mutual defense pact, further ensuring their cooperation against perceived threats.

Kim's government has also committed substantial military support, including the deployment of North Korean troops and specialists to Russia. Both nations are working closely together, illustrating a deepening of ties since the onset of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022.