North Korea Unconditionally Pledges Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his nation's unconditional support for Russia's actions in the Ukraine conflict. This commitment was made during strategic talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Wonsan. The dialogue further cemented their alliance, emphasizing cooperation, military assistance, and mutual defense, amidst evolving global geopolitics.
The two nations engaged in high-level strategic talks in the city of Wonsan, aiming to strengthen their alliance amidst evolving global tensions. A partnership treaty signed last year between the countries includes a mutual defense pact, further ensuring their cooperation against perceived threats.
Kim's government has also committed substantial military support, including the deployment of North Korean troops and specialists to Russia. Both nations are working closely together, illustrating a deepening of ties since the onset of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022.
