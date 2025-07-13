Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission Amid Controversial Voter Roll Revisions

Kapil Sibal alleges the Election Commission is influenced by the Modi government, critiquing its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He argues the EC does not have jurisdiction over citizenship issues, warning that targeted deletions could ensure majoritarian power. The Supreme Court is also involved in the matter.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:39 IST
Kapil Sibal has openly accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the Modi government, labeling its actions as unconstitutional in relation to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He claimed this process lacks jurisdiction over citizenship, potentially skewing electoral fairness to benefit majoritarian governments.

In an interview, Sibal argued that each election commissioner has increasingly aligned with the ruling government. He expressed concerns over the deletion of marginalized groups from voter lists, which could solidify majoritarian dominance. He maintains skepticism about the Election Commission's independence, viewing it as compromised.

The Supreme Court's role has become crucial, as it considers filtering valid identification documents for voter revisions. The Court is balancing its constitutional mandate with ensuring fair elections while hearing multiple petitions challenging the revision process. The EC's approach remains under close scrutiny during this legal review.

