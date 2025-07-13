Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Young Life in Thane

A devastating hit-and-run incident took place in Thane's Nagla Bandar area Saturday night, resulting in the death of a 21-year-old woman, Ghazal Tuteja.

The victim, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, was on her scooter when an unknown vehicle collided with her from behind.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe to locate the vehicle responsible for the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)