Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Young Life in Thane

A 21-year-old woman, Ghazal Tuteja, died in a tragic accident when an unidentified vehicle struck her scooter in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Saturday night. Police are conducting a probe to trace the vehicle involved as a case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating hit-and-run incident took place in Thane's Nagla Bandar area Saturday night, resulting in the death of a 21-year-old woman, Ghazal Tuteja.

The victim, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, was on her scooter when an unknown vehicle collided with her from behind.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe to locate the vehicle responsible for the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

