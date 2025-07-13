Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Young Life in Thane
A 21-year-old woman, Ghazal Tuteja, died in a tragic accident when an unidentified vehicle struck her scooter in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Saturday night. Police are conducting a probe to trace the vehicle involved as a case has been registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating hit-and-run incident took place in Thane's Nagla Bandar area Saturday night, resulting in the death of a 21-year-old woman, Ghazal Tuteja.
The victim, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, was on her scooter when an unknown vehicle collided with her from behind.
Police have registered a case and initiated a probe to locate the vehicle responsible for the tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scooter Scuffle Turns Deadly in Geeta Colony
Scooter Scuffle Turns Fatal: A Look at Geeta Colony Tragedy
Tragic Clash Over Scooter Incident Leads to Fatal Stabbing
TVS Motor launches electric scooter iQube with enhanced features at Rs 1.03 lakh
Tragedy Strikes: Two Traffic Police Officers Shot in Northwest Pakistan