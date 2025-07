North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his nation's unwavering support for Russia's endeavors to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, as reported by state media on Sunday. The commitment emerged during high-level discussions between the two countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea for three days, engaging in talks with Kim in Wonsan. North Korea has significantly supported Russia's military operations in Ukraine by providing troops and armaments, further solidifying their alliance.

The meeting underscored a treaty signed last year, including a mutual defense pact, enhancing partnerships amidst changing global geopolitics. South Korea's intelligence indicates ongoing artillery supplies to Russia from North Korea, reinforcing the alliance as global tensions persist.