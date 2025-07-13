Left Menu

Modifying Warfare: Manipur's Insurgent Weapon Innovations

Manipur's ethnic insurgent groups are modifying looted weapons into makeshift sniper rifles, increasing their range and lethality for targeting opposing communities. Over 6,000 weapons were initially looted, including .303 and AK assault rifles. These modifications aim for long-distance combat but have been largely countered by police with significant recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:14 IST
In a concerning development, insurgent groups in Manipur have begun modifying weapons looted from police armories in 2023 to create makeshift sniper rifles, significantly boosting their range and accuracy, officials have reported. This alarming trend involves both Meitei and Kuki communities as they engage in a deadly arms race.

The operation saw the conversion of over 6,000 looted firearms, including .303 rifles and AK assault weapons, which are being adapted to increase their effectiveness. Officials have revealed that these modifications were likely intended for long-range engagements, but timely interventions by security forces have curtailed their potential threat.

Manipur Police, assisted by the Assam Rifles and other paramilitary groups, have seized hundreds of these modified weapons in coordinated raids. This decisive action was crucial in preventing further escalation between the two ethnic groups, whose conflicts have tragically claimed numerous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

