Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Young Son in Patna Hotel

A man allegedly murdered his six-year-old son by throwing him onto the floor during a dispute with his wife in a Patna hotel room. The father, identified as Prabhakar Mahoto, is currently on the run. The authorities are conducting an investigation following the registration of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:45 IST
Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Young Son in Patna Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded near Patna railway station, where a man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by violently throwing him onto the hotel room floor, police reported on Sunday.

The child, identified as Sunny, was the son of Prabhakar Mahoto, who is now absconding. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar-1, Abhinav, they received information on Sunday morning about the incident, rushed to the location, and transported Sunny to the nearest hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's mother informed the police that a domestic quarrel between her and her husband turned violent on Saturday night, leading to the brutal act. The family had come to visit Patna and was staying in a hotel near the railway station. A legal case has been lodged, and an investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025