Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Young Son in Patna Hotel

A disturbing incident unfolded near Patna railway station, where a man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by violently throwing him onto the hotel room floor, police reported on Sunday.

The child, identified as Sunny, was the son of Prabhakar Mahoto, who is now absconding. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar-1, Abhinav, they received information on Sunday morning about the incident, rushed to the location, and transported Sunny to the nearest hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's mother informed the police that a domestic quarrel between her and her husband turned violent on Saturday night, leading to the brutal act. The family had come to visit Patna and was staying in a hotel near the railway station. A legal case has been lodged, and an investigation is ongoing.