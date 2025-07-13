Left Menu

EU Seeks Negotiated Trade Solution with US

The European Union aims to settle trade issues with the United States through negotiation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU has decided to extend its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August, emphasizing preference for diplomatic solutions over the anti-coercion instrument.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:17 IST
EU Seeks Negotiated Trade Solution with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is advocating for a negotiated solution to its trade disagreements with the United States, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Sunday, she announced that the bloc would continue to suspend countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs, pushing the deadline to early August.

Von der Leyen underscored the EU's preference for diplomacy by highlighting that the anti-coercion instrument, designed for extraordinary circumstances, has not yet been employed. This tool would enable the EU to go beyond traditional tariffs, potentially imposing restrictions on U.S. trade in services.

The announcement underscores the EU's commitment to resolving trade disputes amicably, while maintaining the ability to escalate measures if negotiations falter. The move reflects the broader strategy of strengthening transatlantic trade relations amid global economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025