EU Seeks Negotiated Trade Solution with US
The European Union aims to settle trade issues with the United States through negotiation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU has decided to extend its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August, emphasizing preference for diplomatic solutions over the anti-coercion instrument.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is advocating for a negotiated solution to its trade disagreements with the United States, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Sunday, she announced that the bloc would continue to suspend countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs, pushing the deadline to early August.
Von der Leyen underscored the EU's preference for diplomacy by highlighting that the anti-coercion instrument, designed for extraordinary circumstances, has not yet been employed. This tool would enable the EU to go beyond traditional tariffs, potentially imposing restrictions on U.S. trade in services.
The announcement underscores the EU's commitment to resolving trade disputes amicably, while maintaining the ability to escalate measures if negotiations falter. The move reflects the broader strategy of strengthening transatlantic trade relations amid global economic challenges.
ALSO READ
Sanction Boomerang: Europe's Economic Strains in Face of Russian Countermeasures
RPT-Italy could lose 20 bln euros in exports, 118,000 jobs with US tariffs, industry head says
Maersk estimates effective US tariffs average 21% currently
Italy could lose 20 bln euros in exports, 118,000 jobs with US tariffs, industry head says
Trump warns 'spoiled' Japan may face steep US tariffs, trade deal uncertain