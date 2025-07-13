EU Seeks Negotiated Trade Solution with US

The European Union is advocating for a negotiated solution to its trade disagreements with the United States, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Sunday, she announced that the bloc would continue to suspend countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs, pushing the deadline to early August.

Von der Leyen underscored the EU's preference for diplomacy by highlighting that the anti-coercion instrument, designed for extraordinary circumstances, has not yet been employed. This tool would enable the EU to go beyond traditional tariffs, potentially imposing restrictions on U.S. trade in services.

The announcement underscores the EU's commitment to resolving trade disputes amicably, while maintaining the ability to escalate measures if negotiations falter. The move reflects the broader strategy of strengthening transatlantic trade relations amid global economic challenges.